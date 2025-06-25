SI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Calls Out Doubters in Celebratory Post for Thunder Title

The Thunder definitely proved the critics wrong this season.

Madison Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gestures to the crowd at the celebratory parade.
/ Oklahoman-Imagn Images
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted his celebratory message on Instagram three days after the Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA title.

His caption is very reminiscent of song lyrics, but the words appear to be SGA's own thoughts. He specifically seemed to call out the doubters he and the Thunder had throughout the 2024-25 season who thought the team couldn't win the title.

"I spent the last few days thinking and while I reflected, I accepted, that half of the opinions on our trajectory were rooted in resentment. It was in front of your face all year, But you chose to neglect it. The more milestones we reached, The more people disrespected. They tried to say we were too young, Hating on how we were connected .Predicted our downfall every step of the way & when we succeeded they acted like it was expected. We ignored the noise, They said i was being nonchalant bc I never would address it, Why would I shed light on rage bait and misdirection? I’d rather be the reason that you stand corrected. Staring at the Larry O., my only competition is the man in the reflection."

Beautifully said, MVP.

Gilgeous-Alexander attached multiple photos from the Thunder's celebratory parade on Tuesday in Oklahoma City, along with other highlights from the NBA Finals series vs. the Indiana Pacers. He even included a pretty cute photo of his son Ares with the Larry O'Brien trophy and the Bill Russell trophy for winning Finals MVP.

Madison Williams
