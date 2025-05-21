SI

NBA Insider Explains How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Max Salary Exploded With MVP Award

Ryan Phillips

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named NBA MVP for the first time during the 2024-25 season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just made himself a whole lot of money.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard was named NBA MVP on Wednesday, which sent his earning power skyrocketing. The 26-year-old is now eligible for a massive contract extension thanks to winning MVP and being named All-NBA in three of the last four seasons.

ESPN's Bobby Marks broke down Gilgeous-Alexander's options on X. He met the supermax contract criteria last season after making All-NBA teams in two of the previous three seasons, but was ineligible to sign one due to not having enough service time. That has now changed.

This offseason, Gilgeous-Alexander can sign a four-year, $293 million extension with the Thunder. But, because he won MVP, he is eligible to sign a five-year, $380 million extension, though he would have to wait until 2026 to do so. The latter extension would have also been available to him for making the All-NBA team this season.

So he can sign a four-year deal worth $293 million this offseason, or wait a year, hope he stays healthy and ink a five-year, $380 million deal. He'll either have an average annual value of $73.25 million or $76 million if he takes one of the max deals.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a remarkable 2024–25 campaign. He led the NBA in points per game (32.7), while averaging five rebounds, dishing out a career-best 6.4 assists and hitting a career-best 37.5% from three-point range. He did that while leading the Thunder to the best record in the NBA and the Western Conference finals.

Now he has some financial decisions to make.

