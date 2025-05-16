SI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sounded So Locked In Ahead of 'Do or Die' Game 7 vs. Nuggets

SGA knows what's on the line.

Brigid Kennedy

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on May 9, 2025.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on May 9, 2025. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 4 Denver Nuggets forced a Game 7 with the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, rallying for a 119-107 victory despite trailing at the half. For NBA fans, such an outcome is quite thrilling—what's better than a full seven games of high-level basketball? But for players, it's a touch more serious than that.

Speaking with reporters after the game, OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sounded so locked in when commenting on his mentality heading into Sunday's final contest.

"It's do or die," SGA told the room. "It's what you live for. It's what you worked your whole life for. Either your dream continues or your dream ends. So you lay it all out there on the floor and live with the results. I mean, I'm excited for the opportunity, for sure."

Watch that below:

It's a serious way of looking at things, but it's true—for a professional athlete, the only mountain you're interested in climbing is the one that leads to a title. And for the championship-less Thunder (not counting their win as the Seattle SuperSonics), that's an even more important ascent than most.

In other words, you gotta stay locked in if you want it. And it sounds like SGA is prepared.

Tip-off for Game 7 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA