Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had Simple Explanation for How Thunder Pulled Out Narrow Game 4 Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 111-104 in Game 4 Friday night to even the NBA Finals at 2-2 as the series heads back to Oklahoma. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Thunder past the Pacers as they finished the game on a 12-1 run.
Oklahoma City was at risk of heading home with a 3-1 deficit, just one loss away from elimination, but they dug deep to pull out a difficult road win. Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points on the night and hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts. As a unit, the Thunder shot just 3-for-17 (17.6%) on three-pointers in Game 4, but having their backs against the wall heading into the game and for most of the night helped in the end.
"We played with desperation to end the game and that's why we won," Gilgeous-Alexander said in his postgame interview on the national broadcast Friday. "We got to try to maintain the same desperation going into Game 5, Game 6 and whatever it may be."
He explained the Thunder knew the stakes at hand. I mean, how couldn't they? A hostile environment, trailing in the series and momentum on the other side. When asked if Game 4 could be considered as a must win, he said the Thunder knew it when they woke up in the morning, because a 3-1 series deficit is a lot different than 2-2.
Now, the Thunder reclaim home court and head back to home for a chance to take a series lead of their own. Game 5 tips off Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City.