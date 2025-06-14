Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Takes Over to Rally Thunder, Even NBA Finals at 2–2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drove left, into Aaron Nesmith, straight into the teeth of an Indiana Pacers defense that had been manhandling him all night. For three quarters on Friday, the Pacers had largely bottled up Gilgeous-Alexander, sending waves of defenders—big, strong, physical defenders—into Gilgeous-Alexander’s airspace, forcing him into midrange jump shots, keeping the MVP off the free throw line. He had 20 points entering the fourth quarter—but was a -16 overall.
In the fourth, Gilgeous-Alexander had enough. He scored 15 points in the final period, slicing to the rim, bullying past defenders. With 2 ½ minutes left, Gilgeous-Alexander bounced off Nesmith, regained his footing and knocked down a 15-footer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder their first lead of the second half—a lead they would not give back in a 111–104 Game 4 win.
“It’s unbelievable,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “For him to be able to flip the switch like that and get the rhythm he got just speaks to how great of a player he is.”
This postseason has been filled with signature moments from Gilgeous-Alexander. A 35-point effort in Game 7 of the conference semifinals against Denver. A 40-point explosion against Minnesota in Game 4 of the conference finals. He collected 72 points in the first two games of this series, the most by any player ever in his first two NBA Finals games.
On Friday, he topped them all. Down 2–1, Oklahoma City’s task was daunting. Only one team—the 2016 LeBron James–led Cleveland Cavaliers—has overcome a 3–1 deficit to win an NBA Finals. The Thunder knew this was a must-win “when we woke up this morning,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. Lose, and everything they accomplished this season—the 68 wins, the historic net rating, the run through a brutal Western Conference—would mean little.
Gilgeous-Alexander refused to allow it. Through three quarters, this was a game Oklahoma City had no business winning. The Thunder shot 44.3% from the floor. They connected on 14.3% of their threes. Indiana had a 27-point edge from beyond the three-point line. The Pacers’ defense on Gilgeous-Alexander was working. “He was laboring,” Daigneault said. “We had a hard time shaking him free.” Indiana’s lead swelled to as high as 10 in the third quarter. The Pacers entered the fourth up seven.
But the Thunder kept chipping away. A six-point spurt from Chet Holmgren cut the lead to one point four minutes in. And then Gilgeous-Alexander took over. He scored on finger rolls, stepbacks and three-pointers. He got to the free throw line eight times. Instead of settling for contested jumpers, Gilgeous-Alexander put his head down and went to the rim. He finished with 35 points, connecting on 50% of his shots.
“I knew what it would have looked like if we lost tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I didn’t want to go out not swinging.”
That Gilgeous-Alexander was able to shake off a shaky start wasn’t surprising. Not inside the Thunder locker room, anyway. “You wouldn’t know if it was a preseason game or it’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, down 2–1 with him,” Alex Caruso said. Added Daigneault, “You really wouldn’t know whether he’s up three, down three, up 30, down 30, eating dinner on a Wednesday. He’s pretty much the same guy.” For Gilgeous-Alexander, it’s about being present.
“I think I just try to get lost in competing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Lost in trying to figure out what I can do to help this basketball team win on any given possession.”
These are the moments Gilgeous-Alexander worked for. In Hamilton, a port city in hockey-centric eastern Canada. His father, Vaughn Alexander, a construction worker, renovated the top, outdoor level of a nearby vacant garage into a full court. Gilgeous-Alexander spent countless hours there in the summer, firing a worn-down ball into chain-link nets, playing pickup games from dawn to dusk. His basketball education came by way of YouTube. Allen Iverson’s crossover. Kobe Bryant’s fadeaways. Dwyane Wade’s Eurosteps. He’d watch, rewatch and then practice the moves relentlessly. He’d envision making them in Finals games, counting down pretend seconds in pretend scenarios, creating pretend moments he hoped to one day make real.
“I relish those moments,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I love the moments, good or bad.”
In Game 4, Gilgeous-Alexander had plenty of help. There was Jalen Williams. Two players from the 2022 draft class have made All-Star teams. Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick, is one. Williams, drafted 12th, is the other. Entering the postseason, Thunder officials identified Williams as a wild card for this team’s success. He responded with a brilliant run through the conference playoffs, with brilliant performances in each of Oklahoma City’s three elimination games.
On Friday, Williams put together his most complete game of the Finals. With Gilgeous-Alexander struggling early, Williams shouldered the early load. He scored 27 points. He was a perfect 11 for 11 from the free throw line. He was Oklahoma City’s second-leading rebounder (seven) and tied the team lead in assists (three). At 24, Williams easily could have shrank in his first Finals. Instead, he’s shining.
“[The Finals] forces you to play at a higher pace, a higher performance,” Williams said. “I think my biggest thing is just stepping into the moment, success or fail, just kind of living with the results. I put a lot of work into my game, so I just go out there and play. I just don’t want to ever play a game and look back where I wasn’t aggressive, afraid to do a move, whatever the case may be.”
There’s Caruso. The Thunder took a risk last summer when they flipped Josh Giddey for Caruso. Giddey is arguably the more talented player. Caruso is unquestionably the better fit. His defense on Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards helped push Oklahoma City into the NBA Finals. He brought that defensive intensity in Game 4, collecting five steals. And he provided a much-needed offensive spark (20 points) off the bench. “We got some big-time players,” Holmgren said, “that make big-time plays.”
Holmgren is one of them. Holmgren’s first Finals have been uneven. He was held to single digits in Game 1 and shot 40% from the floor in Game 3. Physically, he has struggled in the paint with Myles Turner. After missing most of the first half of the season with a hip injury, his movement has appeared at times a step slow. In Game 4, Daigneault reinserted Isaiah Hartenstein into the starting lineup, returning Holmgren to his natural power forward position. Holmgren responded with 14 points, 15 rebounds and a handful of key defensive plays.
“Special player,” Williams said. “Special players do special things.”
The series shifts back to Oklahoma on Monday, with a crucial Game 5 looming on the Thunder’s home floor. Gilgeous-Alexander says he lives for these moments, well, this is a big one. The team that wins Game 5 of a 2–2 Finals series has won the title 74.2% of the time. Gilgeous-Alexander went out swinging on Friday and will have to rest up, come back and start swinging again. Indiana isn’t going anywhere. The Pacers have proven that. But Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player in this series. On Friday, he reminded everyone of that.