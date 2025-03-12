Shaq Was Completely Unimpressed by Zion Williamson’s Triple-Double
Zion Williamson had a very nice game on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 127-120. Williamson finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and one block as New Orleans won just their 17th game of the season.
Zion missed all of November and December this season dealing with an injury, but has now appeared in 21 of the team's last 30 games—and with this line had his second career triple-double, both of which have happened in the last two weeks.
While most people are just happy to have Zion healthy, TNT's Shaquille O'Neal remains unsatisfied. As Adam Lefkoe and Candace Parker tried to celebrate Williamson's performance, O'Neal was dismissive of his accomplishment saying it was "good, but not good enough."
"You're giving him props for that?" O'Neal asked. "I need more. Yeah, I need more. Twenty? I need 26, 27. I demand from my franchise player you're paying the max. Don't be giving props for 20 points. Anybody can get 20 points now."
Considering the Pelicans record, it seems unlikely Zion can do anything to impress the old guard this season.