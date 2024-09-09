Shaq Introduces New Candy With His Face on It, Has Funny Line About Charles Barkley
Shaquille O'Neal has long been a fan of candy, dating back to his days as a kid living on an Army base in Germany where he'd hit a candy store each week and pick up everything he could with the money he had saved up.
That makes his latest business venture seem like a natural for him, and it also includes a touch of his sense of humor.
Shaq has created Shaq-a-licious XL Gummies, which are big gummies with his face on it.
"I used to live in Germany and we used to eat gummy bears—the cherry ones, the coke ones, the worms," Shaq said during an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I was messing around one day and I was wondering if we could do some Shaq face gummies and we reached out to our partners at Hershey and they decided to partner up with us, and here it is."
"The funny thing I tell people is if you’re ever mad at me just bite my head off," Shaq said.
With Shaq getting his own candy, we had to ask him what a Charles Barkley candy would like.
"FFGs - they’d be fat face gummies," Shaq said with a laugh. "They’d be like the real thick gummies that if you added water to them they’d just get fatter. "
Shaq-a-licious Original and Shaq-a-licious Sour gummies will be available at most major retailers across the U.S. this month.