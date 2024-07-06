Sixers Finalizing Free Agency Deal With Caleb Martin, per Report
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly agreed to a contract with forward Caleb Martin, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The terms of the deal have not yet been reported.
Martin was reportedly offered a contract extension by his incumbent team, the Miami Heat, before he hit free agency. The offer then was reported to pay him $7.1 million in 2024-25. He declined the extension to test the open market but remained unsigned for some time. Ira Winderman reported that the full terms of the deal offered to him by Miami were $65 million over five years.
Martin was a playoff weapon for the Heat in 2022-23, when they won an Eastern Conference title. Against the Boston Celtics in that seven-game conference championship series, Martin averaged 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 60.2% shooting from the field and 48.9% from the 3-point line.
Martin is known as a sharpshooter with serviceable defensive capabilities.
To facilitate the deal and make space on the roster, the Sixers waived Paul Reed.
Earlier this offseason, the Sixers added Paul George.