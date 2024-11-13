Sixers Beat Reporter Made Shockingly Honest Admission About Former GM's Twitter Burner
If you missed it or otherwise forgot this obscure chapter in Philadelphia 76ers history, you would be forgiven because other similar wild and nearly unbelievable stories have come out of the Philadelphia 76ers rebuilding period over the last decade or so. But at one point, a general manager stepped down from his post with the team after he was tied to social media "burner" accounts that shared sensitive team information, including health and injury details of players.
The Sixers had the accounts investigated and it was determined that Colangelo's wife established and ran the accounts, sharing sensitive information that Colangelo was the source of. She admitted her involvement, and an investigating law firm painted Colangelo as reckless as the source of the account's inforrmation.
Years later, a Sixers beat reporter addressed the burner accounts, admitting that the account was one of his, "best sources," in an interview with the Hello and Welcome podcast.
"When he got caught, I was mad!"
The idea of a beat reporter for an established outlet using an anonymous social media account as a source lands as a bit wild. Pompey went on to say that after some claims were made and verified, it became clear to people in the circle that the account was more than just your standard fan-run troll account.
"It was kind of like, 'such and such is gonna happen today.' And so I would like, write it. I mean, first you would verify it."
Somehow, this doesn't even crack the top-five craziest things to come out around the Sixers in the last several years.