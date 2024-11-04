Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Out Indefinitely With Health Issue
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will be out indefinitely as he deals with an undisclosed health issue, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.
Popovich, 75, dealt with the health issue before Saturday's 113–103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson stepped in for Popovich on Saturday and will serve as interim coach until Popovich is able to return.
Popovich did not travel with the team ahead of this week's matchups vs. the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. His status for Thursday's home game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers has not been determined, although it's likely Johnson will still be interim coach then.
The longtime Spurs coach has helped lead the team to a 3–3 start. He's currently in the third year of a five-year deal he signed with the Spurs ahead of the 2022–23 season. He's been with the Spurs since 1996, and it's likely he will retire with them.