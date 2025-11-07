Spurs' De'Aaron Fox Reportedly Poised for Season Debut
The 5–2 Spurs appear to have leveled up this year—and that was without an All-Star in their backcourt.
Now, San Antonio appears set to return to full strength. Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox is aiming to make his season debut against the Pelicans Saturday, according to a Friday afternoon report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Fox, 27, has not played in any game since March 12. After that game, damage to his left pinkie finger ended his season; he later injured his hamstring in the offseason.
San Antonio acquired Fox from the Kings on Feb. 3, ending an eight-season run in Sacramento for the Kentucky product. In 62 games in 2025 split between the Kings and Spurs, Fox averaged 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
The losses of Fox and center Victor Wembanyama derailed San Antonio a year ago—it endured a sixth straight losing season—but it does not appear that will be the case in 2026. The Spurs currently occupy the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, whle Wembanyama’s increasingly alien feats have boosted the team’s public profile to a level not seen since its dynasty years.