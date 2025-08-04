SI

Spurs Extend De'Aaron Fox After February Trade From Kings

The guard is reportedly sticking around for the long hall.

Patrick Andres

De'Aaron Fox and his Spurs have high hopes for 2026.
De'Aaron Fox and his Spurs have high hopes for 2026. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs appear to have locked up a critical part of their budding core.

Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Spurs worth $229 million over four years, according to a Monday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Fox, still just 27, was previously scheduled to hit free agency after the 2026 season; he is now reportedly under contract through 2030. The Sacramento Kings traded him to San Antonio in a three-team deal in February.

In 62 games in 2025—45 with the Kings and 17 with the Spurs—Fox averaged 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. His scoring dropped modestly upon arrival in San Antonio, where he averaged 19.7 points per game.

In eight seasons since being drafted fifth out of Kentucky, Fox has proven to be a consistent contributor. During Sacramento's breakthrough season in 2023, he was named an All-Star and the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year. His two steals per game in 2024 led the NBA.

The Spurs, behind healthy center Victor Wembanyama, will look to stop a skein of six straight losing seasons in '26.

