Report: Spurs Positioning Themselves for Potential De'Aaron Fox Trade With Kings
As one of the NBA's most electrifying guards, Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox is reportedly considering his long-term options.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick reported Saturday, citing sources, that Fox's agent Rich Paul was in Sacramento this weekend to discuss the point guard's future with the Kings' front office.
Fox, who is currently scheduled to become a free agent after the 2025–26 season, declined a three-year, $165 million contract extension in October. He can qualify for a supermax deal of five years and $345 million if he's named an All-NBA selection this season.
The Athletic reported that Fox hasn't requested a trade, but he and his team are "reading the room" in Sacramento to determine his next move. According to Amick and Slater, the San Antonio Spurs are closely monitoring Fox's situation and view the 27-year-old as an intriguing option to pair with second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama if he becomes available via trade.
Fox's partnership with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis got off to a booming start in 2022–23, as the Kings snapped a 17-year playoff drought and earned the No. 3 playoff seed in the Western Conference. But the Kings were bounced in the first round of the playoffs that year, and they fell to the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2024 play-in tournament.
Sacramento has stumbled out of the gate this year, too. Entering Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kings are 13–15—good for 12th in the Western Conference, and 2.5 games back of the sixth-place Denver Nuggets, who currently hold the final non-play-in-tournament spot.
Fox has been vocal over the years about his love for the Kings franchise and their passionate fans. But if Sacramento wants to sign its superstar for the long-term, it appears the Kings need to find a solution—and fast—to get this season back on track.