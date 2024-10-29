Steven Adams Picked Up a Basketball With Another Human Being Still Attached
The Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-101 on Monday night. Jalen Green scored 36 points to lead Houston to victory while Victor Wembanyama had a ho-hum 14 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the loss.
Late in the second quarter there was a play that started with Green actually missing a shot. When the ball came off the rim two Spurs players fought one Rockets player for the ball. Keldon Johnson ended up with the ball on the ground which is when Steven Adams got involved.
Adams simply reached down with both hands, grabbed the basketball and picked it up. Johnson came with it.
The best part of the clip is watching Johnson realize what he's gotten himself into in real time. His soul may have actually left his body momentarily because he wanted so little to do with fighting Steven Adams for a basketball. Johnson immediately forgets all about the ball and starts hugging. Then happily goes back for more hugs when Adams apologizes for picking him up like laundry.
Don't get it twisted. This is the proper way to end any interaction with Steven Adams. He is a super cool guy, but he could throw you into the stands on accident. Always choose hugs.