Spurs Sign Champion Big Man to Complement Victor Wembanyama

He won it all with the Celtics in 2024.

Patrick Andres

Luke Kornet shoots against the Hornets in Boston.
It appears San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama will have help in the frontcourt this season.

The Spurs are signing center Luke Kornet to a four-year contract worth $41 million, according to a Monday evening report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Kornet, 29, won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2024.

A second-generation NBA player and an All-SEC performer at Vanderbilt, Kornet has emerged in recent seasons as a bit of a late bloomer. He shuffled between a quartet of teams before signing with the Celtics in Feb. 2022.

Gradually finding a home, he developed into a rock-solid bench contributor in '24 and 2025. He hit a five-year high in scoring in '25 and set career highs in both rebounds and assists.

If the deal is confirmed, he will join a Spurs team dreaming big in year three with Wembanyama. The team finished 34-48 this season, their best record in three years but still far below the proud franchise's standard of excellence.

