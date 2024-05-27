Stan Van Gundy Claims Dončić, Irving Are Best Backcourt in NBA History
The Dallas Mavericks jumped out to a 3–0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals on Sunday night, managing to close out a 116–107 win thanks to the dominance of their backcourt.
The tandem of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving has proved nearly impossible to game plan for during the playoffs, and they proved that yet again in Game 3, combining for 66 points as they each dropped 33 points.
In the waning moments of the game, TNT's Stan Van Gundy boldly assessed the Mavericks' duo as the greatest backcourt tandem in NBA history.
"It's the most talented backcourt in the history of the NBA," said Van Gundy during the live broadcast.
And he may be right.
Dončić and Irving are enjoying a historic postseason run. They're the first backcourt tandem to each score 30 or more points in three or more games during a single playoff run in the last 50 years, according to ESPN.
During the fourth quarter, Irving and Dončić took over, combining for 21 points and outscoring the Timberwolves altogether, 21–20. They combined for eight threes in the win, while shooting 22-for-40 from the field, putting Dallas in prime position to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.