Former Coach Thinks One Aspect of JJ Redick's Playing Career Could Trouble Him As Coach
JJ Redick is stepping into the head coach position for the Los Angeles Lakers without any previous professional coaching experience.
However, Redick does have four years of experience playing college basketball and a 13-year career in the NBA under his belt. How will his playing experience translate into the coaching sphere?
One of Redick's former coaches while he was on the Orlando Magic, Stan Van Gundy, has one concern about Redick taking on a coaching role based on how he saw him as a player over a decade ago.
“He’s a guy who took losing very hard as a player,” Van Gundy said, via the Los Angeles Times. “And it’s nothing compared to the way that will hit him as a coach, that first game that he loses at the buzzer or down close by two, you know, at the end. And that stuff tears you up."
Redick will have time to prepare himself for being a coach at the NBA level before the season begins this fall. He will surely face many losses in his coaching career as he did while he was playing. Redick signed a four-year contract worth over $8 million per season, so he will likely have time to adjust.