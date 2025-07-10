Steph Curry Discusses How He Might Approach His Eventual Retirement
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to compete for one last championship in the twilight of Steph Curry's career. But just how long of a window does that actually leave them to achieve their goal?
Curry was asked about his plans for retirement during a trip to Lake Tahoe for the American Century celebrity golf tournament. The four-time NBA champion told Anthony Slater of The Athletic that he is approaching his future in the league on a two-year basis.
"I don't know. I'm just taking it two years at a time. That's what I have left on my contract right now," Curry said Thursday when asked how long he plans to keep playing.
Curry's contract expires after the 2026–27 season, at which point he'll be 39. Whether or not he'll continue his career beyond that remains to be seen, and he acknowledged that even he isn't sure what will come after that. Curry will make $59.6 million next season and $62.6 million in 2026–27.
The 11-time All-Star has played 16 seasons in the NBA. Last season he played in 70 games during the regular season and averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 threes per game. His postseason was ended early after he sustained a hamstring injury.