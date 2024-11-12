Steph Curry Had Classy Quote on Klay Thompson Ahead of Return Game vs. Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ regular season game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night will mark a historic moment as Klay Thompson suits up against his former team for the first time in his career.
Thompson’s decorated 13-year stint with the Warriors saw him experience everything from heartbreak to pure joy on the court, and his return to the Bay will likely be just as emotional—though Thompson has acted seemingly apathetic toward the upcoming game. He also reportedly hasn’t been in touch with Steph Curry or Draymond Green of late.
Curry, for his part, was recently asked about how he felt about his former backcourt partner and Splash Brother’s return to Chase Center.
His response was all class:
“The level of impact and the brand of Klay in the Bay Area is something that I don’t know if any way I explain it would do it justice,” Curry said. “He deserves the celebration and the welcome that he’s gonna get. It’ll be a great opportunity to reflect on all the memories that we had. I don’t want to be too crazy, it’s not our memorial, ... but you want to enjoy the moment of getting the celebration that he deserves, and however it plays out, I just hope he feels the love ‘cause he deserves it.”
Curry and Thompson won four rings together at the peak of the Warriors’ golden dynasty, and come Tuesday night, it’ll be jarring to watch Thompson shoot threes in a jersey other than Golden State’s signature blue and yellow.
Expect hugs all around in what is slated to be an absolutely must-watch game between two Western Conference rivals, and two old friends.