Steph Curry Fired Up Over Jonathan Kuminga's Career Game in Win Over Rockets
The Golden State Warriors landed a 99–93 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday, despite the absence of veteran stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green due to injury. It was 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga leading the way in their stead.
Kuminga poured in a career-high 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, making three of his six attempts from three-point range in the win. He added seven rebounds in the outing.
"Take over then," an excited Curry posted after the game, in response to highlights from Kuminga's breakout night.
Kuminga was one of just two Warriors to break double-digits in the game, joined by Andrew Wiggins who chipped in 23 on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. It was a group effort beyond those two, as seven other Golden State players scored between four and eight points.
Thursday's game was just Kuminga's second-career 30-point game, after he posted a previous career high 31 last January. The effort helped snap a five-game losing streak for the Warriors, who are in fifth place in the Western Conference at 13–8.