Steph Curry Had Such a Sad Line About His Injury After Warriors’ Game 4 Loss
The Golden State Warriors are a loss away from having their season come to an end after dropping a third straight game to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Steph Curry once again watched from the sidelines as he's still recovering from a hamstring injury and it looks like he will not be able to suit up in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
After the Game 4 loss at home, Draymond Green said of Curry's possible availablity for Game 5: “We’re not going to Superman this thing. I’m sure if he can [play] he will."
Curry then quickly shot that down with this brutal line to Andscape's Marc Spears: “Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn’t."
Ouch.
The Warriors were able to win Game 1 of this series despite Curry going down in that contest with the hamstring injury. They have since lost the next three games and will have their season on the line when they head to Minnesota for Game 5.
The 37-year-old Curry will most likely be watching that one from the bench, which will once again make things really hard on the Warriors.