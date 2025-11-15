Steph Curry Hilariously Compared Himself to Hayley Williams After Huge Game vs. Spurs
Stephen Curry and the Warriors left San Antonio with two straight hard-fought wins over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs this week.
In both contests, Curry played out of his mind, putting up 46 points on Wednesday night and following that up with 49 points on Friday, including shooting 9-of-17 from beyond the arc and hitting the game-winning free throws with just fractions of a second left on the clock.
After the game, Curry was quick to make clear that despite his gaudy numbers, each win is a team effort. Before the game, coach Steve Kerr had apparently told his players about how he viewed his time as a player with the Bulls, comparing the success of a team to that of a rock band, with everyone needing to play their role in order to make a great show.
Curry was then asked what his role in the band was on Friday night after dropping 49 points on the Spurs. He deflected at first, before coming around with an answer. “I was Hayley Williams in Paramore tonight.”
As it turns out, Curry knows a thing or two about taking centerstage for Paramore, as he once joined Williams on stage during a show for their hit “Misery Business.”
It feels like a fitting comp. If anyone argued that Williams was the Steph Curry of her field, you would not find many to disagree.