Steph Curry Hit His Classic Celebration While Lighting Up a Random Pickup Game
It's safe to say that Stephen Curry never sleeps when it comes to prepping in the offseason.
A video was recently posted of the Golden State Warriors star putting in some work in a local open run in Sacramento, but he looked like he was also having fun with it.
After he missed his first three-point attempt, Curry got ahold of the ball again and drained a three-point shot. Almost instinctually, Curry reenacted his famous "Night Night" celebration. That competitive nature must run in his blood because this moment at an open run was very different him using this celebration during the NBA playoffs, for instance.
Not even normal people are safe from Curry dropping huge shots and unleashing his iconic celebrations.
Curry first started using the "Night Night" celebration during the Warriors' 2022 NBA playoff run. He inspired other athletes, like New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, at the time to begin using the celebration, too.