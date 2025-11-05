Steph Curry Paid the Nicest Compliment to Klay Thompson Years After Warriors Split
A lot has changed for Klay Thompson in the two seasons since he left the Warriors: his beloved dog Rocco died, he's dating rapper Megan Thee Stallion and he's not exactly having the best time on the Mavericks at the moment.
But at the same time, some things have also stayed the same, and that includes his former Warriors teammate Steph Curry's respect for him.
Curry made a guest appearance on a recent episode of the Mind the Game podcast and spoke to LeBron James and Steve Nash about the art of teaching basketball.
"I always tell people, I would teach Klay’s form to anybody who says, 'Hey, how do I shoot the basketball?' I would pull up a clip of Klay, and it's just, that’s freaking perfect. 10 out of 10. No notes," Curry said.
We'll assume Curry is talking about Prime Klay, not 0-for-10 Elimination Game Klay.
Curry and Thompson enjoyed an 11-season dynastic run in the Bay that saw them win four NBA championships together and play arguably the basketball of their respective careers. With the two now in their twilight years and on their separate paths, it's heartwarming to see Curry still giving a classy shout-out to his former Splash Brother even if their relationship has faded over the last few seasons.