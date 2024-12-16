SI

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Team Up for a 3-Point Record on Opposite Teams

Even wearing opposite uniforms, the Splash Brothers can't help but rain threes.

Josh Wilson

Thompson, now of the Mavs, guards Curry during a game against the Warriors
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for nearly 6,000 three-pointers as teammates on the Golden State Warriors across 13 seasons. They broke records, including becoming the team to sink the most threes in a season in 2022-23.

Now, they're still putting threes up, just on different teams. While Curry remains with the Warriors, Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency after spending 10-plus years with Golden State, including back-to-back years where he missed full seasons rehabbing injuries.

Sunday night, they set another record together, pushing the Warriors and Mavs to combine for the most threes in a single game (48). Golden State dropped 27, Dallas 21. Naturally, Curry and Thompson led the way with 14 between the two of them, exactly seven apiece.

Despite landing threes on incredible 50% efficiency, Golden State lost 143-133 to Dallas off a 45-point triple-double performance from Luka Doncic to go with Thompson's 29 points and Kyrie Irving's 21. Dallas converted on 51.2% of its threes and shot 59.8% overall from the field.

