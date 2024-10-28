SI

Steph Curry Pulls Off No-Look Pass You Have to Watch Twice to Believe

Watching Curry never gets old.

Josh Wilson

Curry is in the midst of his 16th year as an NBA pro
Curry is in the midst of his 16th year as an NBA pro / @NBATV on X
In this story:

Someday, we're going to rewatch some clips of plays from regular, routine nights for Stephen Curry and wonder why we didn't appreciate it more. Curry has been at it for over 15 years with the Golden State Warriors but continues to find new ways to shock the world with just how skilled he is at this whole basketball thing.

Fresh off a summer in which he won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games, Curry is dazzling again.

On Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, he dribbled into the paint and started to load up for a short jump shot. Noticing Clippers defender Terance Mann to his left, Curry somehow didn't let his momentum going up for a shot go to waste. He let Mann get past him and flipped the ball casually over his right shoulder to Andrew Wiggins, waiting wide open on the wing. Wiggins dribbled in for a dunk.

This just doesn't even compute on the first watch, so feel free to watch it multiple times:

Later, Curry left the game with an ankle injury. He returned again only to be ruled out in the fourth quarter due to a left ankle sprain.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NBA