Steph Curry Pulls Off No-Look Pass You Have to Watch Twice to Believe
Someday, we're going to rewatch some clips of plays from regular, routine nights for Stephen Curry and wonder why we didn't appreciate it more. Curry has been at it for over 15 years with the Golden State Warriors but continues to find new ways to shock the world with just how skilled he is at this whole basketball thing.
Fresh off a summer in which he won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games, Curry is dazzling again.
On Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, he dribbled into the paint and started to load up for a short jump shot. Noticing Clippers defender Terance Mann to his left, Curry somehow didn't let his momentum going up for a shot go to waste. He let Mann get past him and flipped the ball casually over his right shoulder to Andrew Wiggins, waiting wide open on the wing. Wiggins dribbled in for a dunk.
This just doesn't even compute on the first watch, so feel free to watch it multiple times:
Later, Curry left the game with an ankle injury. He returned again only to be ruled out in the fourth quarter due to a left ankle sprain.