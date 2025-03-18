Steph Curry to Miss Warriors Game After Steve Kerr Says He Needs Rest
Considering how excellent he remains night in and night out, it's hard to remember Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is 37.
At a historically tricky age for guards, Curry is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game—all figures in line with his career averages. In other words, at a glance he remains the same player he's always been.
But that’s not entirely true, coach Steve Kerr insinuated after the Warriors' 114–105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Even with his usage rate at a 10-year low, Curry is working harder than ever.
“He’s tired. Steph’s been carrying us for a month, he’s been amazing,” Kerr told reporters via Janie McCauley of the AP. “He’s tired, so we’ve got to get him some rest. You can see it, he just doesn’t have his energy right now.”
Accordingly, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry will miss Golden State's game against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday.
The Warriors are currently 39-29—sixth in the Western Conference and .003 points of winning percentage ahead of the seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves.