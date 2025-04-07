Steph Curry Passes Reggie Miller on All-Time Scoring List Despite Horrific Shooting Night
Steph Curry passed Reggie Miller for the No. 24 spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Sunday. It was the second big name Curry passed on the list this week, having bested Jerry West in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, passing Miller on the list was about all he did on Sunday night.
Curry’s go-ahead bucket for the No. 24 spot came just before the halftime buzzer sounded with a shot that was vintage Curry.
They were three big points for the Warriors, sure, but they were also the only points Curry had all half, and when he went scoreless again in the third quarter as the Houston Rockets extended their lead.
Curry would ultimately end the game with shooting 1-of-10 from the floor, and the three points he got before the half were the only he scored the entire game, as the Warriors fell to the Rockets, 106–96.