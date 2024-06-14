Steph Curry's Brand Signs Japanese Phenom Keisei Tominaga to Shoe Deal
Keisei Tominaga grew up admiring Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. And now he has a new deal with his idol's signature line.
The Curry Brand announced Friday that it signed Tominaga to a multiyear shoe deal. Tominaga, who grew up in Japan, is the Curry Brand's first international athlete.
"It is an incredible honor to join Curry Brand and be among its elite roster of athletes," Tominaga said in a statement. "Steph has always been one of my basketball heroes and I have worked hard to emulate his game in my own basketball career, so to be able to represent his brand and everything he stands for is a dream come true."
Tominaga began his collegiate career at Ranger College, a two-year community college in Texas. He transferred to Nebraska in 2020 and made his Cornhuskers debut in '21.
Wearing a No. 30 jersey—just like Curry—and featuring a jump shot that mirrors the NBA's all-time leading three-point shooter, Tominaga had his best collegiate season as a senior with the Cornhuskers. In 32 games last season, Tominaga averaged a team-high 15.1 points while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% from downtown.
Tominaga led the 2023-24 Cornhuskers to 23 wins—the most in the Fred Hoiberg era—and steered them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.
Tominaga now is preparing for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with the Japanese national team. Several NBA teams have invited him for a workout ahead of the 2024 NBA draft, including the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls.