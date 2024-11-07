Steph Curry Had Classy Response to Question About Heated Moment With Steve Kerr
Steph Curry and the red-hot Golden State Warriors went into Boston on Wednesday night and got a huge 118-112 victory over the defending champion Celtics in what was a very fun game down the stretch. Curry led the way for the Warriors, finishing with 27 points.
Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have been through many battles together over the years. They've won four NBA titles together and have formed a special bond that has led to their success.
What makes Curry and Kerr so great is that they both understand what it takes to not only get wins but how important it is to be held accountable when things don't go their way. That was on display against the Celtics when Kerr got mad at Curry after he had a careless turnover in the second quarter.
Kerr was seen yelling at Curry as he made his way to the bench:
Curry had a great take on that interaction after the game, saying:
"I want to be coached just like everyone else so I don’t get sensitive about getting yelled at if you make a dumb play, especially if it led to a three at the other end," Curry said. "It’s avoidable and we have to be able to take care of possessions, especially against good teams."
Kerr had this to say about it:
The Warriors are now 7-1 and tied for the best record in the Western Conference with the Thunder and Suns.