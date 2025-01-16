Steph Curry Tells Everyone With ‘Twitter Fingers’ to ‘Shut Up’ After Warriors’ Win
Stephen Curry raised eyebrows on Monday when he, along with coach Steve Kerr, warned the Golden State Warriors front office not to make "desperate" moves that "deplete the future" of the franchise at the upcoming trade deadline. Some took it to mean that Curry was resigned to the status quo of the Warriors, currently 20-20 roughly halfway through the season.
But his comments were anything but that.
During an interview on SportsCenter following the Warriors' 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Curry, confident in what Golden State has on its roster, urged those with "Twitter fingers" to "shut up" and let the team work through its struggles.
"That 24-hour news cycle is hilarious at times," Curry said. "Nobody is complacent here. Nobody is okay with just being average. All the Twitter fingers who's got deals that we need to make can kind of just shut up a little bit and let us figure this thing out. We know we can be competitive."
It's a sentiment Curry repeated during his postgame presser, when he was asked if he was surprised that the consensus reaction to his comments were that the Warriors were "waving the white flag."
"Anybody who thinks that I'm okay with being on an average basketball team is insane," Curry said. "I still stand on it [his prior comments] but that doesn't mean you're not in a situation where you're trying to get better and make appropriate moves that help you do that."
"Mike [General manager Mike Dunleavy] knows that. We've talked about it. That's the expectation for me trying to help lead the team where we want to go. Again, that doesn't mean that you're reckless. What people's definition of that is is what I was talking about with the Twitter fingers thing."
"Trade machines are fun, but what does that actually look like?"
After starting the season 12-3, Golden State has gone 8-17 since, sparking widespread rumors and buzz that the team's roster could use a facelift ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. Clearly, Curry isn't against roster upgrades, as long as such moves don't gut the franchise's young core or collection of draft picks—or worse.
Indicate that there is any sense of resignation within the Warriors' locker room.