Steph Curry Was In Disbelief of How Much the Warriors Have Struggled Late in Games
The Golden State Warriors fell 118-108 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday as part of the NBA's rivalry week. The Warriors trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter, but were unable to pull off a comeback as star point guard Steph Curry shockingly went scoreless during the second half of the game.
After the loss, a reporter began to ask Curry about the Warriors going 1-20 this season when trailing after the third quarter. Before the reporter could even finish their question, Curry blurted out in shock, "What?"
"Sheesh," Curry said. "I did not know that."
Curry was visibly taken aback when learning how much the Warriors have struggled when trailing late in games.
"Some of the games have been because we couldn't score," Curry said. "Tonight, AD and LeBron pretty much controlled possessions ... I'm sure 1-20 is probably for a lot of reasons, but one of those anomalies we've got to figure out."
The Warriors' inability to come back late in games sits as just one of the team's issues this season. After getting off to a promising 12-3 start this year, Golden State has dropped to 22-23 on the year. With both Curry and Draymond Green dealing with injuries, the Warriors have limited star power to rely on this season, and it's clearly hurt the once proud dynasty that now ranks just 11th in the Western Conference.
This loss marks the end of a tough week for the Warriors, who suffered their worst home defeat in 40 years to the Boston Celtics on Monday. The Warriors lost three of their four games this week, but will have the opportunity to rebound on Tuesday against a Utah Jazz team that ranks last in the conference.