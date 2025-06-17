Why Steph Curry's Dad Thinks Son Can Be an Impact Player Into His 40s
Steph Curry is currently signed with the Golden State Warriors through the next two seasons, but his father, former NBA guard Dell Curry, believes Curry could keep playing for longer than that. Steph will be 39 by the time his deal with the Warriors ends, but his dad believes he can continue playing at a high level into his 40s.
“Absolutely, just because he can shoot the basketball, and he’s going to require attention,” Dell told RG.org's DJ Siddiqi. “Even if you put him in the corner at 40, 41 years old, you have to guard him. That means that he’s creating space for other guys around him. If you can shoot the basketball, there’s a team that can use you in today’s NBA. But if you’re Steph Curry, I think you’re going to be able to play until you say, ‘I’m done.’”
Steph has remained one of the best players in the league, even at the age of 37. He ranked 11th in the NBA in scoring with an average of 24.5 points per game in 2024–25 and made the All-Star team for the 11th time. He is the clear driver of the Warriors' success, as shown by their struggles while he was out with a hamstring injury during their Western Conference semifinals loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves this spring.
Aside from his ability, Dell adds that Steph still loves playing and remains motivated to win his fifth NBA championship. He states Steph is "not even close" to retiring, which Steph himself similarly indicated in February.
“He still loves the game,” Dell said, via Siddiqi. “He’s a competitive guy. He wants to win another title, so we’re not even close to that window yet. But when the time comes, I think he’ll make the right decision.”