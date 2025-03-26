Stephen A. Smith Crushes LeBron's Take on Giannis Scoring 250 Points in a 1970s Game
The Stephen A. Smith vs. LeBron James saga continued on Wednesday morning, though this time it wasn't centered around Bronny—but rather Giannis Antetokounmpo.
James pre-recorded an interview with ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show this week—scheduled to air on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. EST—and when broached with the topic of playing in different eras, said that Giannis, "would have 250 points in a game in the 70s."
Smith seemingly took offense to this comment, and lambasted James on First Take:
"Here's the problem with what LeBron James did," said Smith. "It's still disrespectful to the previous eras. And there's no call for it. So when he does what he does on that level, that's him, you know, passive-aggressively—yet again—finding a way to take shots because inherently he has a problem with himself being compared to dudes from previous eras.
"When you allude to the previous eras," he continued. "And you do so in that kind of way, what you're doing is showing the disrespect—sprinkled with resentment—because you hate the fact that people are able to point to a previous era and talk about what you're not."
Check out Smith's full comments on the matter here:
Mic drop? Probably not. We'll wait and see if LeBron comments further.
The rivalry continues...