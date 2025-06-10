Stephen A. Smith Explains What NBA Title Would Mean for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to rebound for a stunning Game 1 meltdown to hold serve and level up the NBA Finals at 1–1 as it shifts to Indianapolis. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been everything expected through the first two contests and consensus opinion is that he'll lead the organization to a crown. If he does that, Stephen A. Smith believes that he'll ascend to uncharted territory for the franchise.
"If they win the championship, he'll be the greatest player in the history of the Thunder franchise," Smith claimed on Tuesday's First Take.
If you're thinking, "Hey, what about Kevin Durant?" Smith has a rebuttal ready.
"You can't give it to KD because KD didn't deliver the 'chip," he said. "You can't give it to Russell Westbrook because he didn't deliver the 'chip."
When put like that, sure. Gilgeous-Alexander would cap an unreal season with the sport's ultimate prize and probably add an NBA Finals MVP to his ledger. But by the same token, how far are you going to elevate the Thunder's supporting cast if the trump card is championships. Would Jalen Williams immediately become the second-best player in Oklahoma City history? What do we do with Chet Holmgren. And does Durant get no championship credit for his two titles won after moving on from the Thunder?
All of this is very subjective. The point, if there is one, is that Gilgeous-Alexander has had a breakout season and could reach even higher heights with three more victories.