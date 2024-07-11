NBA Fans Loved Stephen Curry's Epic Alley-Oop to LeBron James During Team USA's Win
Stephen Curry and LeBron James have dominated the NBA for the last decade-plus, having combined to win six total MVP awards with their teams combining to win eight of the last 13 NBA championships. In short, Curry and James, as rivals of each other, have built legendary legacies.
Now, on Team USA's Olympic basketball team, the two superstars are teammates. And Curry and James didn't disappoint during USA Basketball's 86-72 victory over Team Canada in an exhibition at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
Halfway through the third quarter, Curry and James had a two-on-one fast-break opportunity—and took full advantage, as Curry tossed a perfect lob to James, who slammed it home.
A play so iconic that it deserves a replay from two more angles.
NBA fans couldn't get enough of the Curry-James connection.
Curry finished with 12 points and three triples while James racked up seven points, five rebounds and three assists in the victory.
After the game, James was asked how the lob came together.
"Just two guys, we love to play the game of basketball, try to share to each other," James said. "I missed him in the first half on a wide-open three that I threw out of bounds. He was able to connect with me on the lob. It's fun."
"We play the game at a high level, but more importantly we just play the game that we love the right way ... And that's the result of it."