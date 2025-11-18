Stephen Curry and LeBron James Clarified Their Team USA Roles in 2028 Olympics
Stephen Curry's appearance on the Mind the Game podcast produced some news in the second part of the conversation between the Warriors star and co-hosts LeBron James and Steve Nash.
After Curry and James relived their experience in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Nash asked if they would consider running it back in Los Angeles in 2028. LeBron, who turns 41 this December, was an emphatic no and insisted he would be watching from Cabo.
Curry seemed more interested in the prospect of playing in '28, but he didn't sound overly optimistic.
"It is the opposite answer of what I told him last year," said Curry. "God willing, I still have the choice and the physical option to be like... I can actually impact the team, I'd never say never, but I highly doubt it. I highly doubt it. I'd love to be part of the movement..."
Curry would be 40 by the time the Team USA training camp started in 2028. LeBron will be 43. It's unrealistic to expect either to be involved, which is similar to what the NBA has been dealing with as two of its biggest stars continue to age despite amazing breakthroughs in technology and science.
James represented Team USA in '04, '08, '12 and '24. Curry played in what will likely be his only Olympics in '24. As LeBron pointed out after Curry said he doubted he would play in '28, how could they possibly top what happened when they did play together?