Why Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr Are Worried About Warriors Trading for Jimmy Butler
As the clock ticks ever closer to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6, the Miami Heat appear desperate to rid themselves of forward Jimmy Butler. Butler's highly public desire for the Heat to trade him has led Miami to suspend him on three different occasions—most recently on Monday for an indefinite period of time.
Reports have linked Butler at times to the Golden State Warriors, an aging team to whom a proven playoff closer might be attractive. However, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports, Butler's history may make the Warriors reluctant to trade for him.
"Curry himself has reservations about Butler's fit in the Warriors' locker room—a sentiment shared by head coach Steve Kerr," O'Connor wrote. "Their worries stem from Butler's tumultuous history with previous teams."
Over the course of his 14-year career, Butler—despite his prodigious set of skills—has worn out his welcome with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat.
Is the six-time All-Star—still a potent weapon at 35, even if he isn't what he has been in the past—worth the risk of another blow-up? It appears we will have an answer in the next week.