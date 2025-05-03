Steve Ballmer Makes Cool Gesture to Clippers Fans Before Game 7 in Denver
The Los Angeles Clippers have the unenviable task Saturday of playing a Game 7 on the road against the Denver Nuggets— but owner Steve Ballmer appears to be making sure they aren't alone in their travels.
Ballmer personally paid for a section of Clippers fans to attend the game, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.
On top of that, Ballmer paid for their flights and a bus as well.
Los Angeles has enjoyed a true home-court advantage for the first time in history this season, having opened the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. in August. The venue includes a much-remarked-upon 51-row section called "The Wall" at the end of the court closest to the visitor's bench.
The Clippers went 30-11 at home this season against 20-21 on the road.
Los Angeles is seeking its first Game 7 win since 2021 against the Dallas Mavericks—and there's no better place to start.