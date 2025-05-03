SI

Steve Ballmer Makes Cool Gesture to Clippers Fans Before Game 7 in Denver

Los Angeles will have some diehards in the building.

Patrick Andres

Steve Ballmer reacts during a 2024 game.
Steve Ballmer reacts during a 2024 game. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers have the unenviable task Saturday of playing a Game 7 on the road against the Denver Nuggets— but owner Steve Ballmer appears to be making sure they aren't alone in their travels.

Ballmer personally paid for a section of Clippers fans to attend the game, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.

On top of that, Ballmer paid for their flights and a bus as well.

Los Angeles has enjoyed a true home-court advantage for the first time in history this season, having opened the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. in August. The venue includes a much-remarked-upon 51-row section called "The Wall" at the end of the court closest to the visitor's bench.

The Clippers went 30-11 at home this season against 20-21 on the road.

Los Angeles is seeking its first Game 7 win since 2021 against the Dallas Mavericks—and there's no better place to start.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

