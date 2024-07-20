Steve Kerr 'Blown Away' by LeBron James During Team USA Olympic Preparations
Steve Kerr and LeBron James are finally working together this summer and the Golden State Warriors' head coach is impressed by what he's seen.
As Team USA is building towards the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Kerr says he's been "blown away" by how the 39-year-old works and his leadership.
"Pretty amazing. I'm just blown away by his effort, concentration and focus in every single drill. He talks. Even in a shootaround [or] walk-through, his voice [is] behind the play yelling out what's happening, yelling out the scheme," Kerr said at the team's Friday practice.
James and his Cleveland Cavaliers faced Kerr's Warriors in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. Golden State won three titles compared to Cleveland's.
Kerr is the head coach of Team USA for his first, and likely last, Olympics this summer. He was an assistant coach at the 2020 Olympics under Gregg Popovich, but it's his show to run now.
James is seeking his third gold medal, and fourth medal overall, as he also won a bronze at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. The Los Angeles Lakers star sat out both the '16 and '20 Olympics but dove back in this year.
The partnership between the two is working so far. Team USA is undefeated in preparation for the 2024 Olympics.