Steve Kerr Explains Relationship With Jayson Tatum, 'So-Called' Olympics Controversy

Kerr sang Tatum's praises on a local radio appearance.

Blake Silverman

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts while coaching at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts while coaching at Chase Center. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The perceived drama between Steve Kerr and Jayson Tatum resurfaced after the Boston Celtics held the Warriors a 40-point loss Monday. Kerr and Tatum shared a brief awkward moment postgame where Kerr waited for Tatum as he spoke with Steph Curry and eventually walked away without Tatum's attention.

The relationship between Kerr and Tatum has been in question since the Paris Olympics where Tatum was benched twice during Team USA's gold medal run. The Kerr-led team claimed the gold medal and and the potential beef with Tatum was mostly forgotten, although there has been renewed interest in the situation when the two have stepped foot on the same floor. Kerr addressed where they stand in a local radio appearance Tuesday.

“We texted after the game in Boston a couple of months ago and we talked last night after the game," Kerr said of his relationship with Tatum via Wilard & Dibs and 95.7 The Game. "I will tell you that Jayson was an absolute dream to coach. During all that stuff, that so called controversy, you might notice there wasn’t a single quote from Jayson. It was everybody else talking about it.

"Jayson is an amazing guy and an incredible player and he couldn’t have handled it any better when he was there.”

According to Kerr, the drama was all outside noise. That's not a surprise, as neither seems like the type to proclaim their dismay for anyone. Plus, they won a gold medal together. How bad could it be?

Maybe Tatum's role wasn't what he wanted, but situations certainly change on a team full of All-Stars. Kerr has nothing but good things to say, and that the perceived tension was all a farce.

