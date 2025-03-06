Steve Kerr Has Hilarious Prediction For Career If He Went to Knicks Over Warriors
Over a decade ago, Steve Kerr faced an enormous decision when he had to choose between becoming the head coach of the New York Knicks or Golden State Warriors. Kerr was a leading candidate for the Knicks' opening, and would be joining a franchise that recently hired his former coach, Phil Jackson, as an executive. He then emerged as a top choice for the Warriors' vacancy after they fired Mark Jackson, and Kerr ultimately decided to join the Warriors.
Though a tough decision at the time, it’s clear things worked out for the best for Kerr, and he seems well aware that his career would have looked a lot different if he had taken the job in New York.
"I don't spend one second on that topic, largely because I already know the answer. I would have been fired within two years and I'd be doing television right now." Kerr said on 95.7 The Game.
The Knicks would go on to hire another former player of Jackson's—Derek Fisher—who didn't even last two seasons with the team before getting fired with a 40-96 record. Less than one year after that, the Knicks parted ways with Jackson. New York would not return to the playoffs until 2021.
Kerr largely chose to go to the Warriors to coach Steph Curry and to remain closer to family. Four NBA championships, a Coach of the Year award, and seven postseason trips later, Kerr's time in the Bay Area has been a resounding success, and it's safe to say, Kerr easily made the right choice.