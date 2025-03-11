Steve Kerr Is Hoping Steph Curry Doesn’t Take His New Job At Davidson Too Seriously
Steve Kerr isn't terribly worried about Stephen Curry's new job but he's still a bit cautious.
On Monday, Curry agreed to be an assistant general manager for basketball at Davidson, where he played three collegiate seasons. In doing so, he became the first active major professional athlete in the United States to take an administrative job with an NCAA team.
When asked about Curry's new job, his head coach came with jokes.
"If he asks to leave for a game to go scout college, I'll probably say no," Kerr said. "But it is Steph Curry, so I'll probably say yes. I just hope he doesn't ask."
Curry, Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have enough to focus on right now. They currently hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference and are on a four-game winning streak. The team has been revitalized since it landed Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline.
Curry's duties at Davidson may have to wait until the offseason.