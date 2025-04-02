Steve Kerr Jokes That Steph Curry’s 52-Point Explosion Came Thanks to Road Trip Activity
Stephen Curry made NBA history in more ways than one in the Golden State Warriors' 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
Thanks to a ridiculous stat line (52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and 12 three-pointers made) he became the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 10 three-pointers made and five steals in a single game, according to the NBA.
He also surpassed Michael Jordan on the list of most games with at least 50 points on 50% shooting and 60% on three-pointers, via the NBA—it was Curry's eighth time achieving the feat. Curry already holds the record for the most games with at least 10 three-pointers made with 27 in his career.
As for what could've motivated him in his explosive game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr alluded that Curry's week off while dealing with a pelvic contusion could've given him the rest he needed. Curry also competed in a few rounds of golf on the road trip, which Kerr jokingly said helped too.
"I can't believe he's still doing this at this age, but he's put the work in. He's still got it," Kerr said after the win. "I think [the week off] helped and I think two rounds of golf on this road trip helped. I'm only half-joking. The week off was helpful for him. He looks recharged, rejuvenated.
"The guy is 37 years old," Kerr said at a different point in the press conference. "Just incredible. Fifty-two points with people draped all over him all game long. The conditioning, the skill, the audacity, the belief—it's just incredible to watch Steph at work."
This was Curry's third game back from injury, but by far the biggest offensive and defensive game he's had all season. His performance helped the Warriors hold onto the fifth seed in the Western Conference over the Grizzlies. Golden State has seven more regular season games left in the season to keep a playoff spot.