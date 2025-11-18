Steve Kerr Gives Telling Opinion on Warriors' Brutal Early Schedule
The Warriors have been busy in the opening month of the 2025-26 NBA season.
Golden State is set to begin a back-to-back across the country in Florida on Tuesday evening, slated for matchups against the Magic and Heat in consecutive days. Once those games are wrapped up, the Warriors will have played 17 games in 29 days. 12 of those 17 games will have been played on the road, leading Steve Kerr to make some critical comments about the gauntlet of an early-season schedule the team has had to endure.
“The Miami game will be our 17th game in 29 days in 13 different cities. It’s been the toughest early schedule I’ve ever been a part of in my entire NBA life,” said Kerr on 95.7 The Game.
That’s no small statement considering just how long Kerr has been in and around the league. He played 15 seasons from 1988 to 2003 and has held various roles as an executive, a broadcaster, and of course, the coach of the Warriors. That adds up to nearly four decades of experience, and he admitted that the travel-laden slate his team has experienced in the opening month of this season is unlike anything he’s seen in years past.
Golden State isn’t a young team, either. With veterans leading the charge for the Warriors, the abundance of games, particularly on the road, has been difficult to navigate.
“I think our guys have held up remarkably well, but there’s definitely some considerations to make with this back-to-back,” Kerr said of potentially resting some players on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Warriors have Thursday off––a travel day as they return to the West Coast ahead of a Friday night NBA Cup tilt against the Trail Blazers. That game will be played at Chase Center, in what will be the team’s sixth home game in its first 18 contests.