Steven Adams Once Pretended to Not Know English to Avoid Kevin Garnett Trash Talk
Kevin Garnett is widely considered one of the most ruthless NBA trash talkers of all time. It's no secret that the Big Ticket scarcely held back when trying to win the mental battle against his opponents.
Houston Rockets center Steven Adams was well aware of that during his early playing days, and he told a story of how he avoided any trash talk from Garnett during one of his first matchups against the former power forward.
During a recent podcast appearance, Adams explained that he cleverly ducked KG's trash talk by telling him that he doesn't speak any English.
"Yeah, that's facts ... I was like, 'Oh bro, no English bro,'" said Adams after being approached by KG, who was with the Boston Celtics at the time.
"He didn't say anything after that, thank goodness. He would've ruined me. I would've cried," he added.
Garnett seemed to remember the incident, and joked that he'd have to schedule a rematch at an LA Fitness so he could properly introduce himself with some trash talking.