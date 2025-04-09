Suns' Bradley Beal Dropped a Devastating Line After 38-Point Loss to Warriors
The Phoenix Suns extended their six-game losing streak to seven after falling 133–95 to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and guard Bradley Beal was under no illusions about how bad the L really was.
Case in point: Speaking with reporters after the game, an extremely dejected and disappointed-sounding Beal at one point dropped a particularly devastating line re: the team's 38-point loss.
Asked whether the outcome of the contest was "embarrassing," Beal immediately replied, "For sure. Nobody likes to lose period, but losing by 30 or 40? We might as well not showed up."
Scroll to 2:17 to hear that question and answer:
Beal also said the Warriors, who are currently No. 6 in the Western Conference and hoping to hold that spot going into the playoffs, looked like they were "playing for something."
"They're trying to move up, keep their spot," Beal admitted. "And they look like that."
It's a totally fair observation, of course, but also one that takes on added significance when you consider what happened between the Suns and Warriors at the trade deadline in February.
Though they were interested at the time, the Phoenix front office was unable to acquire league veteran Jimmy Butler because of Beal's monster contract. Trading the latter could have fixed that, but he is somehow one of two players in the NBA (the other being LeBron James) to have a no-trade clause worked into his deal. As such, Butler went to the Warriors, who have since enjoyed a revitalized season and are chugging toward the playoffs.
That in mind, Tuesday's loss is not only a blow to the team and its fanbase, but potentially a bit of added heat on Beal's back. Salt, meet wound.