Suns' Jusuf Nurkic Makes Shocking Revelation About Relationship with Mike Budenholzer
Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, after starting 23 games for the club this season and then being moved to the bench, hasn't played since January 7.
And the Suns big man, both puzzled and frustrated by his status, made a shocking revelation about his relationship, or lack thereof, with his coach Mike Budenholzer. Nurkic was listed as a DNP (Coach's Decision) for a Suns game on January 9. In addition to his claim that Budenholzer did not inform him of this decision, Nurkic also says that he and the Suns coach went two months without having a conversation at one point during the season.
"We don’t have a relationship," Nurkic told Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic. "So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it.
"Trying to be as professional as I can and work my a-- off for something else."
Just days after being relegated to a bench role for the first time since the 2016-17 season, Nurkic contracted the flu and missed four games. But the Suns' big man is eligible to return to the lineup.
As for Nurkic's claim that he has no relationship with Budenholzer, the first-year Suns coach addressed the assertion following Phoenix's win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
"It’s never easy in this league," Budenholzer said. "He hasn’t played. I’m sure he’s frustrated. I respect that.
"There’s been conversations that have been had. There’s been communication, but we’ve got three or four guys that play the same position. We’re going to go with who we think gives us our best chance. You’ve got to earn your minutes. And that’s been communicated."
In addition to Nurkic, the Suns have three centers, Nick Richards, Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro, on the roster. Richards is the team's current starter after being acquired via trade earlier this month.
Rankin reports that the Suns have "been trying to move" Nurkic ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. But Nurkic, who is not a free agent until 2026-27, believes he'll still be a Sun after the deadline.
If that's the case, something will have to change regarding the relationship between Nurkic and Budenholzer.