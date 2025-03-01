Suns' Mike Budenholzer Responds to Report He Told Devin Booker to 'Tone it Down'
On Friday, Chris Haynes reported that Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called star Devin Booker into a meeting a few weeks ago and asked Booker to tone down he vocal he is on the court and during timeouts, which shocked Booker.
Booker has been with the Suns for nearly a decade and is known to be a vocal leader for Phoenix. Haynes's report notably came after Booker was critical of the Suns in their loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.
"It can be fixed with just a little more talking I'd say," Booker said Thursday. "Things get tough, we get quiet as a team and from my experience and what I've seen, that's not the way to get through it."
The Suns would rebound from that performance with a 125-108 win over the Pelicans on Friday. After the game, Budenholzer responded to the report from Haynes.
"Devin and I have lots of conversations," Budenholzer told the media. "I think it's super healthy. Internally, some of this stuff have been shared with me. Usually I'm naive or in a cave, but Devin's care factor is off the charts. Devin always starts with himself, he's always pushing all of us to be better. Devin's awesome, and his communication is awesome, his style is great.
"I get it, I understand, I don't have a lot more to say," Budenholzer continued. "There's conversations that Devin and I have all the time, and I'm good with those conversations. We don't always agree on everything but I think he actually appreciates it and I appreciate it."
Budenholzer did not overtly deny Haynes's report, but did say of Booker: "He's very vocal, and that's a good thing."