Suns Owner Reveals One Player Who Will Return Next Season No Matter What
The Phoenix Suns are having a very disappointing season. With 16 games remaining on their schedule they're 30-36 and 2.5 games out of the play-in. Despite those facts, owner Mat Ishbia told ESPN he still believes in the team.
At least he did in the beginning of this paragraph from ESPN.com:
"I still believe in our team. I still believe in Coach Budenholzer. I believe in the guys we have. And at the same time, at the end of the season, if we don't get to where we expect to get to, I'll have enough data and evidence that it didn't work or it did work. And then we'll make decisions based on that."
With just a few weeks remaining for Ishbia to look at the data and evidence and determine whether the season did or did not work, he also admitted that there could be major changes coming this offseason and there is only one player on the roster who will definitely remain on the team—Devin Booker. Via ESPN:
"Never happen," Ishbia said, interrupting the question. "It's silly. So here's what I'll tell you: I have Devin Booker in the prime. In order to win an NBA championship, you got to have a superstar. You got to have a great player."
Nor will Booker request a trade, regardless of how the Suns finish this season. Booker says he is fully committed to spending his entire career in Phoenix, sharing that vision with Ishbia and the Suns' lead executives, CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager James Jones.
Booker, who will turn 29 at the start of next season, told ESPN that he's not going to want to leave either saying he takes pride in the community and wants to be the rare franchise player who spends his entire career in one city and no player has ever changed their mind about that so just don't worry about it.